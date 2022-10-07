Jay Wheeler asks Zamira Zambrano for her hand just hours before her first concert at Choliseo

Double celebration. At the same place where he will be giving his first big concert in a few hours, reggaeton singer Jay Wheeler asked his girlfriend, Venezuelan singer Zamira Zambrano for her hand.

The Puerto Rican Coliseum was the location the urban artist chose for such an important and emotional moment.

He said yes. Today we celebrate the double family,” Jay Wheeler wrote in his social networks.

The post was accompanied by a video clip showing Zamira Zambrano walking through the corridors of the Colosseum until entering the arena area and seeing a platform with a cake and capital letters that formed the phrase “Marry me.” Jay Wheeler was also on stage, dressed in a dinosaur costume, got on his knees and handed her an engagement ring.

“That was more stressful than Choli. But that’s because I wanted it to be perfect. I say it could have been better, but it was beautiful, it was beautiful”the reggaeton player told Primera Hora about preparations to ask his girlfriend for his hand.

“She’s the best woman I’ve ever met. Wonderful, smart, cares so much”this is how the translator of “Curiosity” described Zamira Zambrano.

Tonight, Jay Wheeler will be performing the first of his four shows at Choliseo.