Magali Medina Gisela Valcarcel explains that “Belochin” is the only TV character she’s ever seen crying Rodrigo Gonzalez Varandola RMMN | Offers

Medina Magazine She couldn’t help but respond to Gisela Falcarcel last Monday night on her show “Magaly TV: La Firme,” after Señito delivered a strong message to her upon her return to the “El Gran Show” screens last Saturday.

This is how “Urraca” broke Ethel Pozo’s mother’s speech point by point and dedicates a large portion of the space it hosts which is broadcast on ATV, Clarifying and presenting his version of events that – as he indicated – were not as the blonde announcer had told them.

“It’s been 25 years since Gisela Valcarcel, but the thing I don’t do is lie; However, you lie with self-confidence that really scares me, it gives me goosebumps at how much you lied Or what your mind has suddenly created.he indicated at first.

“Maybe you would like me to be your friend at some point, to be your friend and to tell you things and cry in front of you. People who know me know that I’m so hard to cry, and I have to get wet like that, look, he’s pouring water in his eyes) Until two tears come out, because easy tears don’t come out “he added,

“There are things that move me in life. I cry with a romantic movie more easily than with an event in my daily life (…) but With the facts of my personal life I do not cry and When I cry, I do it with the friends I love, with the people close to me, with my family, and not with a stranger like you, precise.

After she explained that the only time she met Gisela Valcarcel was in 2013, the NATPE TV show held in Miami, she explained that “Cineto” told her the details of her then-husband Javier Carmona’s infidelity with Tula Rodriguez, Majali Medina returned to the charge to reconfirm that her colleague was not a “piece of tears” for her.

“Let’s put things in place Gisela, don’t fool people, if anyone on TV saw me crying, it might be Rodrigo Gonzalez.When my friend, because he was my best friend, was a cloth of my tears, as I was to him, but you have no such right.”to remember.

And he was judged: “I will never cry with you, not even like Magdalena, not even like a crocodile, never with a woman I don’t respect which I sympathized with that night also when she told me how her husband had betrayed her at that time with Tula Rodriguez.”.

Recommended video

Leslie Shaw reveals her plans to become a mother with El Prefe

Leslie Shaw revealed her plans to become a mother one day with her Cuban partner “El Prefe,” “Years ago, how scary, but now I see my friends who have kids, I don’t say that anymore, thanks, I’m fine like that,” the artist said. (Source: America TV)