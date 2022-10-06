Hold your breath before finding out the millionaire fortune won by Donna Florinda in “El Chavo del 8”

“Chavo 8It was one of the most watched programs in Latin America and has been on the air for many years. Roberto Gomez Bolanos. In the series, she was one of the most iconic characters Ms FlorencePlayed by the actress FlorenceAll the characters in the series came out of Sid’s mind Roberto Gomez Bolanos.

Character Mrs. Floranda his full name Florence Corcuera Y Villalpando Viuda De Mátalas Callando, played by a Mexican actress FlorenceIn a program “Chavo 8It is about a 39-year-old widowed woman who is conceited, conceited and arrogant, who is always in a bad mood and despises other people of the neighborhood.

Mrs. Floranda She considered herself of high society, although her dress did not appear the same as she always wore a pink dress, a blue apron, and bobbins on her head. He always wore black sandals, even the kids in the neighborhood.”Chavo 8“They called it an old slipper.

Time after entering the program Florence She became the wife of the show’s producer, Robert Gomez Bolanos, the alias “Chespirito”, which gave him the power and authority to make decisions within the program. This sparked many controversies over time with the rest of the characters.

According to close sources, they confirm this Florence won with sitcom”Chavo 8“About $20 million at that time. According to some media outlets, the rest of the actors did not earn this money and did not receive royalties either, as it was left to the TV station. By the way, every time news Chavo 8written by Roberto Gomez Bolanoyes, ChespiritSurprises about the data of the series do not stop.