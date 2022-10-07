October 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Viral Twitter: Teacher asks his class about Mario Vargas Llosa and the answer makes him laugh | social networks | viral video

Viral Twitter: Teacher asks his class about Mario Vargas Llosa and the answer makes him laugh | social networks | viral video

Lane Skeldon October 7, 2022 3 min read

Teachers often use social networks To share the stories and anecdotes they have with their students. In general, these stories do not take long to go viral on social networks, because many of them are very funny. Specifically, the teacher just used Twitter To recount an event that includes Mario Vargas Llosa.

See also  What is the relationship between Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solis?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Jay Wheeler asks Zamira Zambrano for her hand just hours before her first concert at Choliseo

October 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Magali Medina Gisela Valcarcel explains that “Belochin” is the only TV character she’s ever seen crying Rodrigo Gonzalez Varandola RMMN | Offers

October 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Hold your breath before finding out the millionaire fortune won by Donna Florinda in “El Chavo del 8”

October 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Viral Twitter: Teacher asks his class about Mario Vargas Llosa and the answer makes him laugh | social networks | viral video

October 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

AnthropOcéano: A Book to Remember Why We Should Care About Our Seas, by oceanographer Cristina Romera Castillo

October 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cuba stopped an elite league congressman, without a uniform – SwingCompleto

October 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Over a hundred motorcyclists protest in front of an intranet over alleged violations by Digesett at a search operation

October 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward