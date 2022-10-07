Viral Twitter: Teacher asks his class about Mario Vargas Llosa and the answer makes him laugh | social networks | viral video

Teachers often use social networks To share the stories and anecdotes they have with their students. In general, these stories do not take long to go viral on social networks, because many of them are very funny. Specifically, the teacher just used Twitter To recount an event that includes Mario Vargas Llosa.

Jose Llorentesecondary teacher, specializing in Spanish philosophy One of his students asked who he was. Mario Vargas Llosa. As an international figure and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010, the teacher thought they already knew him, but he couldn’t resist laughing when he heard the strange answer.

“It really happened. I asked in a high school class if they knew who Vargas Llosa was and they replied that Ressler’s boyfriend,” this teacher detailed in the tweet that quickly went viral.

The teacher posted the story on his social networks and received a huge number of comments. Photo: Twitter screenshot / @jolorent

The professor emphasized that the new generations know the Peruvian writer more from his personal face than his professional knowledge. Even in the classroom, the emotional life of the socialite and the mother of the well-known singer was discussed. Enrique Iglesias.

Llorente’s tweets sparked a flurry of comments. One of his followers wrote “The other day, two first-year students (one from sociology) didn’t know who Ressler was. That’s much worse. I had to give them a master class, including Iglesias Falco Boyer Ressler’s family tree.”

The professor enters the University of Lima and is surprised to see that there is a local bimbo

After two years of virtualization, a teacher from University of Lima He returned to teaching face to face and was surprised to discover, on the campus of the said studies house, a Peruvian fast food companybut not just anything, but one of the best ones out there.

Alvaro Palacios, photographer and audiovisual director, besides being a university professor, registered for his account on TikTok one of the local sites of the Peruvian fast food chain Bembos, within the University of Lima, with the decoration that characterizes the company.

A Peruvian teacher teaches his students how to fall in love with a unique love story

Stuff of love! no doubt Teachers find many ways to get their students to pay attention during the seasons. This time, someone wanted to explain how the limbic system works in each person. To make this possible, he told a romantic story with humorous touches that made him “famous.” tik tok.

Before starting the explanation, ask the “chibolitos,” as he affectionately calls them, a question. “Which would be easier? Fall in love or forget? He commented in front of his room. With one voice, everyone answered the second option.