Ariana Grande and her confession about Botox and fillers that made her cry

After years of strictly adhering to beauty standards if you want to “be part of…”, actresses, singers, models and influencers have decided to stop working and raise their voices in the pursuit of projecting a more natural image. Just as Kate Winslet or Rachel McAdams asked not to have their images retouched when they star in a production or a fashion campaign, youth leaders like Selena Gomez or Demi Lovato have long advocated not to criticize other people’s bodies. Now who is joining this trend ariana grande, Who told us how much Botox or fillers he used on his lips and the reasons that made him stop.

It all happened in a video clip published by Vogue magazine, where the artist shared her beauty secrets. While applying makeup in front of the mirror, the singer talked about the number of injections she underwent to increase the size of her mouth and make her look more beautiful. “Complete transparency as a person, as I do with my lips,” the artist said before applying the color to her mouth. “I’ve used a lot of lip fillers over the years and Botox. I stopped doing that in 2018 because I felt like I was hiding.”She started off as she continued to apply her makeup.

However, the “Thank U, Next” singer surprised the audience when she became emotional and burst into tears. “I, over the years, I used makeup as a camouflage or something to hide from. “More hair, more and more,” he admitted, comparing the large hairstyles he had. “More eyeliner, thicker…” she recalled.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff is really hard. It’s important to know what’s worth listening to and what’s not, but when you’re 17 you don’t know. You really still don’t know.” “He said, justifying his words makeup Tee, voluminous hairstyles or face stuffing.

Over the years, as she gained more confidence, Ariana’s style softened and her relationship with cosmetics changed. In fact, in this passage Vogue beauty secrets She revealed that she no longer feels the need to use Botox to feel confident. “I don’t like the outfit to be the point anymore. I think of it as self-expression now and to showcase what’s here. Our relationships with beauty are very personal… in the end we just want to feel our best and be loved,” she said.

Although she no longer chooses these types of invasive practices on her face, she does not criticize those who do. “To each their own, whatever makes them feel beautiful; I support that. But I know that In my case, I want to see my crying lines and my smile . I hope that my smile will become deeper and deeper,” he said, noting that aging can be a “beautiful” thing.

Of course, who plays the witch Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical evilHe warned that he did not rule out a repeat of this in the future. “Now, can I get plastic surgery in 10 years? I can, yes! But these are just ideas that I feel we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, let’s get it all out.”

Hours later, Ariana Grande shared parts of the video on her personal Instagram account, and admitted that despite the tension, it was a space for vent. “I’ve never been so nervous, and it’s definitely not the best makeup video I’ve ever done, but I had a great time. Thank you for inviting me to Vogue and for giving room to my cancer-like humanity,” he wrote, recognizing the importance of sparking this kind of discussion in the community.

Given this thinking, the reaction of his followers was immediate. A celebrity vocal coach wrote: “You are truly beautiful with or without makeup,” while a family member declared: “You are gorgeous inside and out.” Actress Isla Fisher also highlighted her beauty and commented: “You are so beautiful.”

