Ariana Grande | “I was hiding behind beauty”: the singer’s confession about using Botox and its relationship to her appearance

Ariana Grande said she stopped using fillers and Botox in 2018.

September 13, 2023

The goal was to share her “beauty secrets,” but the video in which she showed off her makeup routine ended up being an emotional personal confession from singer and actress Ariana Grande.

“For a long time, beauty was a way for me to hide,” the 30-year-old American artist admitted in a video for Vogue magazine, while showing off the products she uses to achieve her impressive look.

Grande said she wanted to be completely transparent with her followers, and admitted that she used “Tons of lip fillers over the years and Botox“.

However, he said he stopped using them in 2018 because “I felt like it was all too much.”

“I just wanted to hideHe said, his eyes filling with tears.

“I didn’t expect to be emotional,” he opened during the video.

She has been famous since she was 17 years old

This isn’t the first time Ariana Grande has spoken candidly about her appearance: earlier this year she addressed Body shame.

In a TikTok video, he suggested fans avoid making even “well-intentioned” comments about whether someone looks “healthy, unhealthy, big, young, this, that, sexy, or unsexy.” “.

"I feel like my relationship with beauty has changed a lot over the years, especially because of this I started very young"," said the star, who rose to fame at the age of 17, in a Vogue video, playing Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, when people are making comments about your appearance, it’s really hard to know what’s worth listening to and what’s not,” she explained.

Image source, Getty Images caption, Ariana Grande rose to fame in 2010 when she was 17 years old.

“Over the years I’ve been wearing makeup Like a disguise or something I can hide behind“, exposed.

“I was wearing more and more hair, thicker and thicker eyeliner… It can be very beautiful sometimes, and I still love and appreciate (makeup) but I think as I get older I don’t like it, that’s the intention.” said the businesswoman who has her own makeup brand.

“Now I feel it A way to express myself And show what I already have.”

Personal thing

“Our relationships with beauty are very personal,” she added. “We’re talking about ‘beauty secrets’ here but it’s not the secret that everyone simply knows We want to feel our best and be loved?

The artist did not rule out that one day she will get fillers and Botox again. “I don’t know, one at a time. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I’m all for it,” she said.

“i know that I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. She added: “I hope that my smile lines will get deeper and deeper and that I will laugh more and more. I believe that getting older can be a beautiful thing.”

"Can I have a facelift in 10 years? Yes, yes, but these are the ideas I think we should be able to discuss if we're here talking about beauty secrets."

He concluded by saying: “Let’s say everything.”