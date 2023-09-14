September 15, 2023

Ariana Grande | “I was hiding behind beauty”: the singer’s confession about using Botox and its relationship to her appearance

Lane Skeldon September 14, 2023 3 min read

Ariana Grande said she stopped using fillers and Botox in 2018.

The goal was to share her “beauty secrets,” but the video in which she showed off her makeup routine ended up being an emotional personal confession from singer and actress Ariana Grande.

“For a long time, beauty was a way for me to hide,” the 30-year-old American artist admitted in a video for Vogue magazine, while showing off the products she uses to achieve her impressive look.

Grande said she wanted to be completely transparent with her followers, and admitted that she used “Tons of lip fillers over the years and Botox“.

However, he said he stopped using them in 2018 because “I felt like it was all too much.”

