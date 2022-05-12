Belinda’s curves in a swimsuit take on all eyes

Belinda She is one of the most multifaceted artists in Latin America. The young woman in her career was the most listened to songs such as “Bella Treason”, “Luz singravida” and “La Niña de la Escuela”. In addition, he has worked in important Mexican productions such as “Cómplices al Rescue” and “Amigos por siempre”.

He is currently starring in Welcome to Eden, one of Netflix’s latest productions. In addition to BelindaThe cast of the series consists of other great actors such as Amaia Salamanca, star of “Without Breasts There Is No Heaven”, “Gran Hotel”, Argentine actor Guillermo Pfening, or famous actor of “Merlí”, Albert Barrow.

Belinda She has said that she felt very comfortable getting back into acting: “It’s true that when you stop doing something, you lose training, but it’s like a bike you ride and you do again. I came back nervous on the first day of filming, I said it was another country, another way. To work, to say things, but a day or two passed and I felt at home.”

Source: Instagram @belindapop

In the past hours, the singer once again surprised from the beach with a new and amazing photo shoot under the title “BLUE EDEN”, ​​in which the island of “Welcome to Eden” is called the new series being shown on Netflix. in photos InstagramShe made it clear that she is one of the most beautiful artists in the world.

Source: Instagram @belindapop

Billy She chose to wear a light blue Moschino swimsuit and a neoprene long-sleeved shirt of the same colour. The post reached nearly half a million likes and 2,400 comments. Some of them were “You are so divine!!!!” and ‘Oh my God, you’re so beautiful’ and ‘Fantastic series I hope to watch next season #Eden’.