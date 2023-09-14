Daniela Parra receives an offer from Televisa and responds to comparisons with Sergio Maier’s daughter

Daniela Parra / Courtesy

The press arrested Daniela Parra outside Televisa San Ángel, where she admitted that she was pursuing the possibility of working at the TV station in order to have a greater income and help her famous father, who was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison. On charges of corruption of minors against his minor descendant, Alexa Hoffman.

Hector Parra’s daughter explained that her presence in the famous company was specifically to address this labor issue, although she did not want to provide many details on this topic.

“They invited me to a project, so we are seeing what happens, to see what will happen. There you will see (what it is), we are just seeing, so if it is put together, you will already know,” the young woman explained.

Daniela stated that this proposal would be of great help to her in covering the expenses that she continues to bear in defense of her father, after her lawyer informed her last May that they would resort to a second court to cancel or reduce the period that the actor was sentenced to. Spend in prison.

Daniela Parra and Hector Parra / Agencia México

“Thank God, I really appreciate it, it’s a blessing, and if everything really works out like it always does, we keep eating tamales, we keep everything going, but that’s also, Dad, I’m so happy that they thought of us,” he said.

The young woman said together that it wasn’t so bad at the garage sale where she moved items and furniture that belonged to Hector, since they could no longer pay the rent for the place where the artist lived before they were arrested by the police. authorities.

“Yes, it sold a little, thank God we helped a lot of people, even to store things in their homes and such, so what had to be sold was sold and what we didn’t keep while we were waiting for dad to come home to ‘use’ it.”

Daniela Parra and Hector Parra / Agencia México

Regarding whether the whole legal process was complicated, Daniela said: “It was complicated, but when you have the truth and a clear conscience, and you know that you are telling the truth, everything flows and everything turns out as it should.” Then we are still very confident that everything will go well and my father is very confident and we are still doing well.

Finally, Daniela Parra decided to put an end to the comments that appeared on social networks comparing her to Antonia, the daughter of Sergio Mayer, who is accused of influence peddling in the Hector case.

Daniela Parra and Antonia Mayer / Courtesy

“I have nothing to compare myself with, in the end they are beautiful girls and they decide what they upload and everything, and so do I. What is true is when one tells the truth because it shows itself, and I think that is what happened in my case, that I always told the truth, and it showed.” My face is always, I always came out to say what I had to say and what I know is clear to me, so it reflects that, that is, he said of the controversy: “I hide nothing.”

