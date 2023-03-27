‘Don’t mess with my featherweight’: Angela Aguilar defends singer after criticism

Angela Aguilar came out in defense featherweightthis after he received the musician Barbs for his unique voice. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter was interviewed on the “Don Chito Al Air” podcast, when asked what she thinks of artists who have gained fame and their lack of talent, referring to Hassan Qabandi for LigaTo which the interpreter replied, “Oh, torment,” honestly, and defended the singer.

One question, doesn’t that make you angry? For example, now with the novelty of music, doesn’t it make you hear a famous person who doesn’t sing angry? ‘featherweightasked the podcast host. Angela Aguilar. The interpreter of “Llorona” quickly demanded the respect of her colleague from the Mexican provincial: “Don’t mess with Featherweightsaid the youngest in the Aguilar Dynasty, to which the people around reacted with good humor.

And the singer did not hesitate to come out to her colleague’s defense. Photo: private.

Later, the singer went on to say that There are tastes for everything, so there are no reasons for making comparisons or neglecting some artists. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter said, “Let’s see, there are tastes for everything, king. There are times when I want to listen to Mozart and there are times when I want to listen to Ramon Ayala’s Un rinconcito en el cielo”. And that’s what we do depending on the situation.”

After hearing his affirmative response, one of the podcast hosts attacked, saying, “There are people who have a very good voice and don’t have a connection with the audience, there are people who have a great connection with the audience and don’t necessarily have a voice, and there are people who have a connection and a voice like Angela Aguilar. What was said by the broadcasters infuriated the followers Hassan Qabandi for LigaWho defended the artist through comments on social networking sites.

Hassan Kapande Laiga, better known as Featherweight, is a 23-year-old singer. Photo: private.

Who is the featherweight?

Hassan Qabandi for Ligaknown as featherweighta 23-year-old singer who has gained popularity among young people for practicing the so-called “corridos lying down‘, a term coined by Natanael Cano. The artist’s popularity has grown exponentially and he has collaborated with Grupo Firme and Fuerza Regia.

