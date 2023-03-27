Tiktoker is proud of a photo of Jorge Salinas when he posed in front of his mother | News from Mexico

Mexico: Information about a previous love story in the life of Jorge Salinas has been revealed again. As a tiktoker he shared on his account, The young woman’s mother had been courted by the Mexican actor in the past, but she rejected him.

At first, the young woman did not believe her mother’s story and was skeptical, but changed her mind when His mother provided evidence of her relationship with him at that time, which shocked her.

Recently, Jorge Salinas has come under public scrutiny, due to the fact that He was allegedly unfaithful to his wifeactress Elizabeth Alvarez, after she allegedly had an affair With nutritionist Dr. Ana Paula Guerrerowho met him after his family doctor recommended that he lose weight, due to the problems he had with his spine. This rumor arose after a magazine published a series of photos where the actor and the therapist appeared to be kissing.

After the scandal that caused it, since the actor was married to Elizabeth Alvarez for 12 years, the media gave voice to the version of the two parties; while Dr. Guerrero confirmed that the actor tried to flirt with him on more than one occasion, and the kiss captured by the magazine was his first attempt to get close to her physically.For his part, Salinas denied any of these statements and, instead, expressed the respect and affection he felt for his wife and the children they shared; Twins Maxima and Leon.

Although these images were reproduced in various entertainment programmes, when the press had the opportunity to interview Salinas’ wife at the CDMX airport, although it prevented her from having a problem of hoarseness, which she spoke of with difficulty, The actress explained that everything was fine between her and her partner, as they did not pay attention to the rumors that circulated about her family.so the speculations dissipated until the topic ceased to be discussed, but now she is a TikTok user who, once again, attends the Mexican actor who is currently starring in the TV series Forgive Us Our Sins.

TikToker tells the story between his mother and Jorge Salinas

User mafers_nrs TikTok shared with a comment mentioning this Jorge Salinas tried to pose for his mother several years ago; But she didn’t make up her mind and they followed different paths, and that’s why Mafer was unaware of what had happened, and growing up knowing the story, he wondered what story his mother had told him., but when he saw the pictures, the first thing he did was post them; He wrote this in the letter:

I couldn’t believe my mom when she told me she had rejected Jorge Salinas.”

In the pictures you can see how The actor looks very affectionate with Mafer’s mother, who hugs and even kisses him In one of the photos already circulating on social networks.

Among the comments of his followers are those who do not fully believe in the story, and others who say so Their moms had a similar story, like a user shared that her mom was Valentin Elizalde’s girlfriend; There are also other people who told him his mom looked like Selena Quintanilla.

Among other videos Mafer shared, He shows more photos of his mom not only alongside Salinas, but other great actors who starred in some of the most successful productions of the ’90s, such as Eugenio Derbez, Fernando Colunga, Jaime Camil, Pablo Montero and Fernando Carrillo; In this video, there are comments that indicate what they sense, from what the images suggest, is that Mafer’s mother worked for Televisa, which led her to deal with various figures from the artistic milieu.

It might interest you: Elizabeth Alvarez is planning a romantic getaway with Jorge Salinas after rumors of infidelity