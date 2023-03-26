Does Shakira already have a boyfriend after breaking up with Pique?: This is known about the man who was going to conquer her

Shakira She is supposed to be involved in a new love affair after the controversial breakup Gerrard Pique.
What is known about the supposed new lover of Shakira
According to information from this Spanish newspaper, which was covered by media such as People en Español, the Colombian ” They would have found a new illusion in the figure of a mysterious man whom I would have met in Miami.”
Supposedly, this 46-year-old sweetheart and singer They’ve been in touch for four months..
This isn’t the first time that the interpreter of “I congratulate you” has been romantically involved with someone after they broke up.
” I have neither a partner nor an illusion More than devoting myself entirely to my children and their well-being.”
Shakira did not come out to deny or confirm what Ok Diario published. And Spanish media reported that she will move with her children to Miami next April.
1/16
On November 8, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced that they had finally reached an agreement regarding custody of their children, Milan and Sasha.
2/16
credit: Grosby Group
3/16
With this issue resolved, this past weekend I traveled to Cantabria, Spain.
Click here to continue the exhibition
4/16
credit: Grosby Group
5/16
credit: Grosby Group
6/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
7/16
credit: Grosby Group
8/16
credit: Grosby Group
9/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
10/16
credit: Grosby Group
Eleven/16
credit: Grosby Group
12/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
13/16
credit: Grosby Group
14/16
credit: Grosby Group
fifteen/16
credit: Grosby Group
Click here to continue the exhibition
16/16
credit: Shakira / Instagram
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Cancer, today’s horoscope March 26, 2023: Take advantage of your performance
Chappelo slapped Cantinflas and almost cut short his run
BTS’s K-POP Jimin presents his first solo album “Face” and breaks records South Korea Music Like Crazy Set me free part 2 | Chica