March 26, 2023

Does Shakira already have a boyfriend after breaking up with Pique?: This is known about the man who was going to conquer her

Shakira She is supposed to be involved in a new love affair after the controversial breakup Gerrard Pique.

What is known about the supposed new lover of Shakira

According to information from this Spanish newspaper, which was covered by media such as People en Español, the Colombian ” They would have found a new illusion in the figure of a mysterious man whom I would have met in Miami.”

Supposedly, this 46-year-old sweetheart and singer They’ve been in touch for four months..

This isn’t the first time that the interpreter of “I congratulate you” has been romantically involved with someone after they broke up.

I have neither a partner nor an illusion More than devoting myself entirely to my children and their well-being.”

Shakira did not come out to deny or confirm what Ok Diario published. And Spanish media reported that she will move with her children to Miami next April.

On November 8, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced that they had finally reached an agreement regarding custody of their children, Milan and Sasha.

According to various Spanish media, such as La Vanguardia, the interpreter of “Monotonía” managed to convince his ex-wife to move with her children to Miami.

With this issue resolved, this past weekend I traveled to Cantabria, Spain.

The singer enjoyed the sea and one of her hobbies: surfing.

The woman from Barranquilla was accompanied by Milan and Sasha, but what is remarkable is that she was very close to a young man at all times.

El Gordo and La Flaca collaborator Jordy Martin explained on the November 28 broadcast that the “blonde and very handsome” guy was none other than the singer-songwriter’s surf instructor.

“The same photo we took of her doing that sport in June and catching some complacent looks that, wise people, a good photo is enough,” he explained.

According to the photographer, Shakira and her young teacher, who did not reveal her identity, “get along wonderfully.”

“he is always [estuvo] He watches her at all times. help her in the lawsuit [de baño]He takes it from her hand.”

“Even at one point I held on to him so as not to fall,” he added.

And according to Martin, the athlete will also maintain a good relationship with the children of the Latin Grammy winner.

He said, “The young coach also took his time to photograph Shakira with her children, showing that she gets along not only with the singer, but also with the little ones.”

The Spanish journalist revealed that the coach was going to stay in the same house as the “I congratulate you” translator, Milano and Sasha.

“probably [se quedó en la residencia] to give him lessons [a la estrella] on land and at all times.”

Until now, Shakira has not commented about her current love life. In contrast to her, Pique has been seen alongside his alleged new girlfriend, Clara Xia Marty.

“At the moment, it’s just me, my kids, my family, and my friends that I have regular contact with,” she admitted in an interview with Elle Spain, published in September.

