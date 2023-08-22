WWE Raw Report 8/21 – Owens, Zayn & Cody vs Judgment Day – News & Results WWE Raw Wrestling, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Monday Night RAW kicks off Quebec with Sami Zayn’s entrance He accepted a standing ovation. Al-Kindi receives various cheers from the audience until all of the Doomsday members interrupt him. The faction talked about hurting Zayn until Kevin Owens got to the ring. ‘KO’ attacked Dominic Mysterio and Finn Balor outside the ring and then used a Stunner on Damian Priest. Finally, Owens challenges any of the JD members to a tag team match later on.









A New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, during the fight The Viking Raiders knocked Drew McIntyre out of the ring. After the match, The Viking Raiders attacked Matt Riddle, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods until Drew McIntyre kicked them out of the ring.

Chad Gable defeats Gunther For a count of 10 outside the ring when a German suplex rammed him over the barricade. Gable wins the match, but not the Intercontinental Championship.

Shinsuke Nakamura He indicates in a pre-taped promo that he knows Seth Rollins is a great champion, but he also knows that his back has been really bad since winning the title and he suffers because of it every single day. Finally, it indicates that he will leverage this advantage to his advantage in order to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.









. After the match Raquel Rodriguez appeared and took off her crutch to attack Rhea Ripley and challenge her to a match for the World Women’s Championship at Payback.

The Miz reaches the ring And he takes the mic to mention that he’s not as fashionable as L.A. Knight because he was a two-time world champion and once main event WrestleMania, so tonight he’s going to battle against someone of his level. Then, Akira Tozawa appears, who taunts him, but gets kicked in the face.

Akira Tozawa defeats The Miz. After the fight, L.A. Knight attacked The Miz.

Seth Rollins in an interview He admits he had back problems, but won’t let that get in the way of his fight against Nakamura.

Becky Lynch arrives on Monday Night RAWThe man says he is an unstoppable person because he never stops fighting despite losing. They are then interrupted by Trish Stratus and Zoe Stark. Stratus taunts the audience and then enters the ring. The Canadian says she’s never been in a steel cage during her career, so maybe she’s scared, but that’s what her career has been based on, like when she debuted at a very young age and was the first woman to be sterilized on Monday Night RAW. Finally, Lynch announced that he will face Zoe Stark next week in a “Fall Count Anywhere Match”.









Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) It ended up being disqualified due to Kevin Owens attacking Finn Balor with the Money in the Bank briefcase. After the fight, Cody Rhodes arrives at the arena and joins Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to face off against Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominic Mysterio and Damian Priest)

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judges Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) As Rhodes gave Dom Cross Rhodes, Zayn gave Dom a Helluva kick and Owens finished with the winning goal.

After the match, Zayn grabbed the microphone and said, “Doomsday, better luck next time, right, guys?” Zayn thanked Quebec and stood up for the belts. The three hug to end the show.