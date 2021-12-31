Anuel AA, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend, announced happy news

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old continues to reap successes and is preparing to start 2022 with everything. ex boyfriend Carol J He maintains contact through his social networks already amassing more than 25 million followers from all latitudes and now brings them happy news.

Carol J and Anuel AA. Source: Terra . file

The truth is Anuel AA He premieres the series “30 days with: Anuel”, directed by Dominican Jessy Terrero on his YouTube channel and is already promoting it on his feed. “Now premiering episode 1 of #30DaysWithAnuel on my channel!” The singer wrote with a short clip reviewing how his autobiographical genre is told from a first-person perspective.

Through four chapters and fifteen minutes, Anuel A He reviews from his beginnings in music, his connection with the street and bad influences and also the moment he falls. The production contains testimonies from Anuel’s close circle such as his parents, siblings and friends.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra . file

Chapter One is now available on YouTube under the title “My Career Is Over Forever”. It’s been two years Anuel AA He spent in prison and when he regained his freedom he devoted himself entirely to music and success, showing that he had learned his lesson.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra . file

In these hours, it was a series Anuel AA He’s a topic of conversation on social networks and fans are wondering if he’ll tell his love story with the singer Carol J Or if there was any comment or testimonial from her, who was more than supportive in difficult times. Next week, the second episode will be shown for the first time, watch out!