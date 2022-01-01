Santa Fe Clan: When the rapper nearly got killed in high school | singers | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | Fame

Rapper, Ángel Jair Quezada Villaseñor, also known in the artistic environment as “Santa in the ClanHe became a young man with increasing popularity, although some questioned his musical style. However, the Mexican who was about to die in high school has devoted himself to continuing his grueling music career.

The man born in the town santa fe, In Guanajuato (Mexico) he became interested in music from a young age because his parents bought him different musical instruments. Over time and as a teenager – at the age of thirteen – he began recording his first songs and at the age of fourteen he already had his own recording studio.

At the age of 13 he learned to record his own songs and at the age of 14 he already had his own studio (Photo: Santa Fe Clan/Instagram)

smile success Santa in the Clan For many years, thanks to his professionalism, he was able to sing along with important music stars such as Snoop Dogg s Lobelo Rivera.

As part of his career, his collaborations with Caliber 50, Steve Aoki, Alemán, Nanpa Básico and Run the Jewels also stand out.

When Santa in the Clan almost loses his high school life

Santa in the Clan He gained even more popularity after the release of his album “Santa Cumbia” where he mixed the rhythms of regional Mexican music and cumbia.

On one occasion, the singer made statements about what happened when he was in high school and where he was about to die. This is what the portal indicated Herald, pointing out that the artist only studied high school for a short time, as his grades were not the best.

But it was on RadioShow where he said he had problems with other students at his school. His story continued on Good Night Don Femmat where he said that he dropped out of school because one of his classmates was about to pull a knife to attack him.

“In high school, they would bite me (kill me), and even better, my “master” (mom) went to get me“, pass.

In addition to his charisma, his followers greatly appreciate his modesty, as shown in the comments to the photos he uploads on his social networks (Photo: Santa Fe Clan / Instagram)

Why do they want to kill Santa in the Clan

The rap artist said that he does not know the motives of these young people who wanted to attack him, although he does not rule out that this was because he was always in contact with his schoolmates.

