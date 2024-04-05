Meghan Markle has been criticized for visiting patients with this look

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's separation from the British royal family means that part of society is taking a stand against Harry And MeganAnd strive to criticize them after every appearance, whatever the reason.

At least that's what it seems after Meghan Markle came under fire on social media for her choice of style when visiting sick children at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The Duchess wore a steampunk dress Oscar de la Renta Which seems to have run into a problem.

The bodysuit, with puff sleeves, is made of semi-sheer silk fabric, and features a watercolor flower print on the floaty skirt.

This is the same $3,500 design she wore in the intimate docuseries Harry & Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022, according to reports. the people. With her hair styled loose and parted in the middle, the actress completed her look with flat black shoes with a pointed toe. Aquazzuraworth $1100.

Many netizens pointed out that it seemed as if the mother of two went to show off, and instead of doing these charitable acts in private, she made sure to hold the camera.

Although the children appeared from the photos to be enjoying the stories Markle read to them, with their voices changing depending on the characters, others point out that it is a promotional measure for the lifestyle brand, with its recently launched health, beauty and home products. The name of the thing American Riviera Orchard.

Other theories even indicated that he chose this type of visit after his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, announced that she had cancer, and that the existing enmity between them made him visit a hospital for sick children to steal the spotlight. .