Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of having a history of physical assault before a 2016 plane flight

(CNN) — The battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over the French winery they owned together has come to a head, reigniting old conflicts: New legal documents allege a “history of physical abuse of Jolie” by Pitt before his fateful plane ride in 2016. .

This Thursday, Jolie filed a request with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the document, a copy of which was obtained by CNN, he claims that he tried to sell Pitt his stake in the Miraval winery and that their negotiations ultimately collapsed after Pitt conditioned the sale on Jolie signing a confidentiality agreement “forbidding Jolie from speaking (except in court) about Pitt's abuse of Jolie and her children.” “By trying to link Pitt's personal reputation to Miraval's actions.”

This week's new filing stems from Pitt's 2022 lawsuit, in which he claimed that he and Jolie agreed not to sell their stake in the winery without the other's consent. In a lawsuit filed in June 2023, he alleged that Jolie's sale of her stake in the winery was “retaliatory” after an “adverse custody ruling.”

Jolie also alleges in her filing on Thursday that Pitt's “history of physical abuse toward Jolie began long before the family's plane trip from France to Los Angeles in September 2016,” but did not go into further detail about the previous alleged assault.

“At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his misconduct that he canceled his own deal to buy Jolie's stake in Miraval because she refused to agree. Accept the New and Expanded Non-Disclosure Agreement (the “NDA),” As stated in the recording.

Jolie alleges in the lawsuit filed Thursday that she agreed to sign a confidentiality agreement “limited to not detract from Maraval's wine business” as part of her initial agreement to sell Pitt her stake in the winery, which they were about to sell at the time. .

Pitt had previously claimed in his amended complaint in June 2023 that after Jolie did not agree to sign his confidentiality agreement, she proposed a broader confidentiality agreement that “would have provided that, regardless of any pleadings or testimony in court, Either party, directly or through its representatives, makes any disparaging comment about the other party in a public forum.”

CNN has reached out to Pitt's representative for comment on the new accusations revealed on Thursday.

“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie's share when she did not want to silence her under her confidentiality agreement. By refusing to purchase her share and then suing her, Mr. Pitt directly called into question why this agreement was important to him.” “What he was hoping to bury was: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and her family,” Paul Murphy, Jolie's lawyer, told CNN in a statement on Thursday. “After eight months of delay, this motion asks the court to compel Mr. Pitt to finally produce that evidence.”

Jolie never finalized filing charges against Pitt in connection with the 2016 altercation, according to the documents, because she believed “the best course of action was for Pitt to accept responsibility and help the family recover from the PTSD he caused.”

CNN previously reported that Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the 2016 incident after the FBI completed its investigation, and a rep for Pitt disputed Jolie's account of that incident included in an October 2022 filing. Pitt's rep said in a statement to CNN at the time. In which “Brad accepted responsibility for what he did, but he will not take responsibility for things he did not do.”

In October 2021, Jolie sold half of her winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

The filing states that the ongoing legal proceedings and Pitt's “vigorous attempts to control and punish Jolie continue to take a tremendous emotional and financial toll on her and her family.” “Jolie longs for her family to heal and for her children to no longer experience pain and trauma, and she truly hopes Pitt wants the same.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016. Their divorce was declared legal in 2019, and a joint custody agreement was reached in 2021.

Legal proceedings over the Maraval dispute are also ongoing. The former couple bought the estate and winery in the south of France in 2008.