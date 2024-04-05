Elizabeth Hurley's reaction when asked if Prince Harry lost his virginity to her

Elizabeth Hurley expressed how she felt when she was told that Prince Harry had lost his virginity to her (Image source: Reuters/Toby Melville/Alisha Gusevich)

In his last appearance on the program Watch what happens live with Andy CohenBritish actress Elizabeth Hurley A response to the speculation that arose after the book's publication additional for him Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, 39 years old, refers in his memoirs a An “older woman” with whom he had his first sexual relationshipWhich led to rumors suggesting Hurley was the woman in question.

The 58-year-old model described these assumptions as “ridiculous” and “absurd,” stressing that she had not held any personal meetings with Harry at all. Hurley said: “That was ridiculous!”, denying these allegations, stressing that she had never met the prince in her life.

Image source: Instagram/elizabethhurley1 Elizabeth Hurley denies speculation about her relationship with Prince Harry after the publication of her book “Spare”

the book additionalIt will be put on sale in January 2023, and has sparked great controversy and public debate, especially because of the personal details that the prince shares about his life. In his text, he describes his first time as… a “An unworthy episode” with a woman who treated him “not much different from a young man.”.

This revelation sparked intense media and public speculation about the woman's identity. Shortly after the publication of the Prince's memoirs in an interview with the sunSasha Walpole identified herself as the woman in question, putting an end to speculation and rumors surrounding other characters, including Hurley.

Walpole criticizes Harry for detailing his sexual experience too much in the movie “Spare.”

“I don't understand why he went into so much detail.”Walpole spoke to the newspaper. She highlighted the woman driving excavators and “could have said she lost her virginity and left it at that.” She is only three years older than him..

Despite the rumours.. Hurley and Harry have little in common Outside of being British public figures. The actress married an Indian businessman Arun Nayar From 2007 to 2011, he had a long-term relationship with actor Hugh Grant, as well as the late American businessman. Steve BingHe has a son: Damian Hurley.

Damian Hurley makes his directorial debut in the film project “Top Secret” (Photo credit: Reuters/Danny Moloschuk)

Elizabeth and her son recently collaborated on a film project In complete secrecy, which specifically marks Damien's directorial debut. They were both excited to work as a family in the same film.

On the other hand, Prince Harry's life has taken a different direction over the past four years. This is because of the important decision he made Resigning from royal duties in 2020With his wife, Meghan Markle. This prompted him to move to Montecito, California, with his two children: Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry separated from the British royal family and moved to California with Meghan Markle and their children (Image source: EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH)



This situation was part of a broader effort by Harry and Meghan, who had previously made clear that this was their goal They seek a life away from the intense public scrutiny they face as members of the British royal family.

in additionalHarry is opening up about various aspects of his personal and family life, which has led to his separation from other royals, including his father, King Charles III, his brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.