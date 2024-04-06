Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson withdraws his electoral support for Biden

Washington. American actor Dwayne Johnson known as “the rock”Today, Friday, he confirmed that, contrary to what he did in the 2020 elections, This year, he will not again publicly support the current president, a Democrat Joe Biden.

The translator of films such as the “Fast & Furious” saga, “Jumanji” and “GI Joe: Retaliation” pointed out in an interview with Fox News that He won't support the Republican candidate either Donald Trump.

He said that when he supported Biden in 2020, he thought it was the best decision.

“I thought I was in this position where I had some influence, and I felt like it was my job to exert my influence and say ‘I will support this.’ I won’t do that again,” the translator said.

He added that the division caused his “intestines to tear apart.” “It affected me. I didn't realize it then, I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I would like things to calm down,” he said, intending to now help the country unite.

The public exposure that his film career has given him means that he will not make his voice known this time.

“There will be something between me and the ballot boxesHe added: “But I will say this: Like many of us who do not trust all politicians, I trust Americans and the person who will be voted out will be my president and I will support him 100%.”

Aspiring to the White House is not in his plans. “That's not my intention, I am not a politician“, concluded the actor who is also a former professional wrestler in WWE who said that he is unhappy with the current situation in the country, whether due to the aforementioned division or cancel culture, among other things.