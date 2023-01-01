January 1, 2023

Shakira cancels the plan to move in January and sets a new date to travel with Gerard Pique’s children

Lane Skeldon January 1, 2023 3 min read

In recent days it has become known that Shakira I already had everything ready to go Moving with the Sons From Gerrard Pique a MiamiSome photos of service vans outside his $1 million air conditioning mansion have been leaked. However, the Colombian’s future was somewhat affected by force majeure. The latest updates indicate that the health of his father, William Mubarak, is not well at all, and for this reason, the translator of “Te Felicito” Cancellation the plan to leave Barcelona January s to get to know a New appointment To be able to travel to the United States.

Shakira It was deemed necessary and forced to create a file the new Date to me Travel With them Sons To Florida and start his new life away from the Spanish paparazzi and also away from Clara Chia Marty. It should be noted that Date The one that Barranquillara was scheduled to go to the United States was the first week of January; It was even speculated that the singer would push her move and not allow it Gerrard Pique Spend three kings day with Sasha and Milano.

