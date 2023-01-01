Shakira cancels the plan to move in January and sets a new date to travel with Gerard Pique’s children

In recent days it has become known that Shakira I already had everything ready to go Moving with the Sons From Gerrard Pique a MiamiSome photos of service vans outside his $1 million air conditioning mansion have been leaked. However, the Colombian’s future was somewhat affected by force majeure. The latest updates indicate that the health of his father, William Mubarak, is not well at all, and for this reason, the translator of “Te Felicito” Cancellation the plan to leave Barcelona January s to get to know a New appointment To be able to travel to the United States.

Shakira It was deemed necessary and forced to create a file the new Date to me Travel With them Sons To Florida and start his new life away from the Spanish paparazzi and also away from Clara Chia Marty. It should be noted that Date The one that Barranquillara was scheduled to go to the United States was the first week of January; It was even speculated that the singer would push her move and not allow it Gerrard Pique Spend three kings day with Sasha and Milano.

Unfortunately for her case, Barranquillara Cancellation for him plan From Moving Because of the health crisis that his father is going through and he will have to spend another two months in Barcelona, ​​so he will have to continue to endure the constant harassment of the press and the rumors that arise about the engagement between the former football player and Clara Chia Marti. The situation seems complicated for the singer, as New appointment for Travel With her young, she is very far from what she planned.

It was in the spring when William Mubarak suffered a severe fall that caused a series of shocks, because of this father Shakira He was hospitalized again and again. Since then, the singer has taken care of her father’s health even Gerard Effects He visited in recent months to keep up with the development of his ex-father-in-law, because despite the separation from the Colombian, she still has a good relationship with her parents.

And according to Laura Fa from the Mamarazzis show, Shakira had to delay his transfer and Cancellation for him plan From Moving Which he had programmed to implement in a month January. Singer to get to know a the new Date Which will be until June, this month you can Travel accompanied by the owner Sons With Gerard Effects to Miami so that the children have the opportunity to finish their school course in Barcelona.

The singer said that she wants to take her parents to live with her Miami, because they are currently residing in Barcelona, ​​but in order to be able to make this trip, they need a private plane that includes the necessary medical attention and care to be able to transport their father. the the new Date From Moving what Shakira to get to know for Travel With them Sons For the United States, it is also a matter of integrating Sasha and Milano into the school, as the school year resumes on June 5.

We must remember that, Gerrard Pique devised luxurious plan to reunite children Shakira And the rest of her family is with Clara Xia Marty, so they can spend the 2023 New Year celebrations. While the woman from Barranquilla will spend this first day January With his parents and his brother, Tonino.