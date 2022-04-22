Janet Barbosa angry at Magali Medina for saying she washes her face in America Howy Webb Any Celebrities | eye width

Powerful statements! Janet Barbosa He did not remain silent and decided to answer Medina Magazinewho confirmed in the latest version of his program that the different American TV shows definitely “wash his face” To Aldo Miyashiro and Oscar Del Portal, after supporting their unfaithfulness to their wives.

In the face of this, driver “America Today” He made it clear that he never lied on the small screen to justify the bad behavior of a celebrity, no matter how friendly he was.

“They’ve never seen me in front of a screen lying around trying to wash someone’s face, and it has led to inconsistencies on many occasions and no one has been well seen or accepted to be direct and honest, and I did. I measured them all to the same standard and no one can say otherwise, because there are no pictures where I’m dealing with any kind of situation”, He started saying.

In this sense, the popularity ‘rolls’ She did not hesitate to send her little daughter to the number atvswho was also going to state that Janet somehow “managed” the various betrayals he committed Christian Dominguez.

“There is a lot of talk about Christian Dominguez, it happened three years ago. By the time he was told all that had to be said, he lost his job opportunities. When he worked on another channel and so am I, he quit this show and replaced him as host. I was his biggest critic. Nobody can accuse me of washing their face, which is something other people do when they hate a character, and when they see that person doing their job well, they try to undermine his credibility, and that won’t happen to me.” Been completed.

Janet Barbosa remembers the Christian Dominguez case

