April 22, 2022

Frida Sophia sends a heartbreaking message: This is for you, beautiful Frida

For several months Frida Sofia A legal battle has begun Against his mother Alejandra Guzman and grandfather Enrique Guzman After revealing the alleged abuse she suffered when she was five years old.

However, the complaint against her mother and grandfather yielded no news, and the young woman is currently accused of raping a woman in a restaurant in Miami, Florida.

Although Frida Sofia decided to keep the site out of the public eye, she surprised her followers just a few hours ago.

In the small clip it can be seen that it was taken from a program, where she is interviewed by Alejandra Guzman, while the model, almost 3 years old, walks on the set.

The post was accompanied by an emotional message: “This is for you, beautiful Frida… That girl is no longer afraid, she is standing up for herself. Always sign and with convincing evidence.”

Without giving further details about this anniversary, her loyal followers showed their support for the model who despite having many problems she could not reconcile with her mother.

Let’s remember that a few months ago he also suffered the loss of his half-sister, and in a recent interview, he mentioned that his mother did not offer him condolences.

