April 22, 2022

Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran: What does their long-distance relationship look like | US celebrities | nnda-nnlt | Fame

April 22, 2022

Long distance courtship With It doesn’t seem like a hindrance for the couple to be very happy. This is evidenced by each of their posts, comments and stories on Instagram quite often. It’s quite an achievement considering that keeping the flame alive and paying attention to the details of a relationship is usually complicated if the partner isn’t around. A factor that the Mexican influencer and the Iberian dancer managed to overcome.

Toni Costa, who ended her relationship with Puerto Rico In mid-2021 – after 10 years of being a husband and daughter the fruit of that love – he confirmed in February of this year that he was having an affair with influencer Evelyn Beltran, 11 years younger than 38. – An old Valencian artist, however, the difference in age and the fact that everyone had children from previous relationships was not a hindrance to the blossoming of love.

Costa currently lives in Miami, Florida, where Ala, her 7-year-old daughter, also lives with Adamari Lopez; While Beltran resides in Austin Texas, with his 5-year-old son Timothy, a son he has with his ex-partner . However, those miles of distance didn’t seem like a hardship to them.

The couple meets on weekends to see each other, as they live in different cities in the US (Photo: Tony Costa/Instagram)

Evelyn Beltron and Tony Coast talked about their distance cycle

At the beginning of April, the couple gave an interview to journalist Mandy Friedman, from La Opinion newspaper, in which they expressed how to keep the flame of love alive and take care of their courtship despite the distance.

“I always say to Tony: ‘Maybe I’m not on the side, but if you need me, I’ll get on a plane and I’ll be 3 hours away,’ like him”Mexican explained. Regarding, if you see maintaining a long-distance relationship over time, the influencer was certain.

“The future will tell me, I never imagined meeting him, every day we see each other or every weekend that we should be together, I say: ‘I feel like it’s my birthday.’ Because every time we enjoy it to the fullest, we go out, walk, everything So beautiful, whatever fate wants.commented.

for this part, express it “We have been through very difficult things, we have taken trips, we have shared a lot. And I think everything helped us realize that we can have a very nice relationship. It was things that came out in a very natural way, nothing was imposed”Mira Quien Baila star shared us.

Evelyn Beltron’s reaction to Tony Costa’s kisses from a distance

Only on the night of Wednesday, April 20, was the dynamic of the distance between them apparent. Through an Instagram story, Tony Costa sent him a kiss marked with a heart shape.

“How can I not love you, if we are far away, you are always present”The 27-year-old Mexican wrote and added the tag #MeEncantaMiNovio.

The couple usually shows affection through their Instagram Stories (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán/Instagram; Toni Costa/Instagram)
