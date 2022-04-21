Jada Pinkett Smith’s first public appearance after the scandal

After the scandal in which he starred Will Smith at the OscarsThe Videos of “Red Table Talks” Which made the protagonist go viral. is that the actor was one of the pivotal guests on the final season of the show hosted by his wifeAnd Jada Pinkett SmithAnd With their daughter Willow. right Now, AndAt the beginning of the fifth part of the show, the actress reappeared in public, referring to the controversy.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face during the concert

“Given all that has happened in the past few weeks, The Smith family focused on deep recovery. Some of the discoveries we’ve made about healing will be shared around the table when the time comes. until that time… We will continue to bring powerful, inspiring, and transparent testimonials to the table Like our impressive first guest. Thank you for joining us, Jada”, you can read on the board he started with first program that appeared Janelle Mooney as a guest.

Jada Pinkett Smith with her daughter Willow

Option Actress and singer As my first visit to the gallery, it wasn’t random. Presenting his new book The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories about Dirty Computers.where he recounts how he was able to overcome the rejection and abandonment that he has experienced for years, a journey Translator from Hollywood And his new book goes hand in hand with Ma Smith family pass through right Now.

With the will to rehabilitate To address your stress and anxiety, Jada turns to her two sons: Jaden and Willowwho take care of their mother while keeping pace with their father’s development minute by minute, who upon leaving the clinic will find himself in a difficult situation given the number of projects he has been expelled from after his behaviour.

Guests “Red Table Talks” they will be Kim Basinger and your daughter, ireland baldwin, s April Simkins, .’s mother Chesley CrestAnd Miss USA 2019 who died last January after throwing himself into the void of a Manhattan skyscraper. Two strong awareness testimonies Smell And help her heal.

