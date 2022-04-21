April 21, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith's first public appearance after the scandal

Lane Skeldon April 21, 2022 2 min read

After the scandal in which he starred Will Smith at the OscarsThe Videos of “Red Table Talks” Which made the protagonist go viral. is that the actor was one of the pivotal guests on the final season of the show hosted by his wifeAnd Jada Pinkett SmithAnd With their daughter Willow. right Now, AndAt the beginning of the fifth part of the show, the actress reappeared in public, referring to the controversy.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face during the concert

“Given all that has happened in the past few weeks, The Smith family focused on deep recovery. Some of the discoveries we’ve made about healing will be shared around the table when the time comes. until that time… We will continue to bring powerful, inspiring, and transparent testimonials to the table Like our impressive first guest. Thank you for joining us, Jada”, you can read on the board he started with first program that appeared Janelle Mooney as a guest.

