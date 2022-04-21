Alicia Machado .. Health problems .. What happens with the beauty queen | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

faithful followers Alicia Machado They are concerned about her after it was known that she was going through some health problems about which not much is known, as this was only known through a statement shared through Social media.

Last weekend, the Venezuelan had to perform her monologue in MiamiBut this was not achieved and the event stopped, which raised concern because the company in charge of its investigation issued a letter in Instagramin which the symptoms of celebrities are detailed.

The Venezuelan has health problems (Photo: Alicia Machado/Instagram)

What is the health status of Alicia Machado?

Thanks to what can be read on social networks, we learned that Alicia Machado She had some symptoms similar to COVID-19, although such a disease is excluded. Likewise, it was noted that people who have purchased tickets for their show can request a refund or rescheduling.

“We have Alicia Machado presenting health issues for a few days (general malaise, fever, muscle aches). It is not Covid.”can be read in part of the statement.

After that, no other details were known about the state of the Venezuelan queen’s health, which raised even more uncertainty among her followers. Moreover, Alicia herself did not make any contact in this regard.

This is the statement issued regarding the health status of Venezuelans (Photo: Alicia Machado / Instagram)

What did Alicia Machado buy with the House of Fame award?

A few months ago, in an interview with Rodner Figueroa About the program “Al Rojo Vivo”, Alicia Machado He talked a little about his real-life experience and what he did with the money he earned from being there.

According to her, she kept her promise and bought a house for her mother as promised. Moreover, the interview was recorded in the new property.

However, that wasn’t all he bought because, with what was left, he said he bought some shoes.

Alicia Machado, for being criticized for being overweight

In 1996, the Venezuelan took the crown Miss Universe. However, his own Donald Trump He accused her of being overweight and threatened to withdraw her title if she did not regain her old form.

Trump and critics’ actions caused Machado to suffer from anorexia and bulimia for five years, which after overcoming her problems made her an active advocate against those who think about other women’s bodies.