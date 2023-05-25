May 25, 2023

James Webb Telescope discovers new images of the universe, what did you notice?

May 25, 2023

the NASA has recorded new pictures of the universe Thanks to James Webb Space Telescopecapable of observing the universe with more breadth and depth than any other artifact.

Actually, it is NASA portal He describes it as:The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s premier space science observatory. Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond the distant worlds around other stars, and It will explore the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it“.

In addition, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson spoke about the amazing power of this innovation. which took three decades to buildindicating:This is beyond what humanity has looked at in its history.he said during a news conference at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

On this occasion, they were Four new illustrations of space, covering multiple bodies, stars of different ages, and clouds of strange colours.

The assembly includes star cluster NGC 346, spiral galaxies NGC 1672 and M74, and the Eagle Nebula, also known as M16.NASA commented.

They also noted that the photos showed: Spiral patterns of cosmic gas and dust, in shades of yellow, blue and purple, formed as well as a star explosion that created a violet cloud.

On the other hand, the expectations are maintained to know more and more cosmic news, “from the beginning, We will notice those worlds that keep us awake at night as we look up at the starry sky and wonder as we look out, is there life elsewhere?In 2022, NASA scientist Thomas Zurbuchen said.

