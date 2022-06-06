J Balvin Responds to Christian Nodal After Apologizing Publicly

Last Saturday, the Mexican singer of regional music’s “Girasol” theme was launched, Christian Nodal The topic that was initially addressed to J Balvin Who made a comparison between the two in recent days Where he referred to them saying what the differences exist.

All this was recorded a week after the Mexican She dyed her hair blond as they painted her a flower, Well, it has at least four different colors and after that, a series of comparisons to J Balvin started, and there were endless memes for both.

That is why the urban genre singer did not wait and joined the jokes that were recorded on social media, but it seems that the Mexican did not like and resented the constant criticism he was subjected to.

“Obviously I’m not one to judge him, he was having a bad time. “She cast my invitation without ill intentions and I understand his point,” the Colombian said in his Instagram stories.

I took a picture of myself from the press

Where I came out worse, where I feel ashamed

Then I asked, Taxi ***, the differences between you and me

Pend ***, it’s just that I’m not so mi ****”, is part of the song’s lyrics.

In addition to the translation of the song “What next?” He wanted to take the opportunity to send positive feedback, but also called on them to stop talking about what happened because they are both recognized as singers all over the world and it has not been well noted that more misunderstandings between the two continue to be recorded.

“Here we are in a good atmosphere. Peace, I am no one to judge who, I am not the owner of the truth and never will be. In the end, many people follow us and it is our responsibility to set a good example. at least “.

He also took the opportunity to make it clear that the Mexican composer also apologized for the mess the two were involved in, just as he felt he should.

“He publicly apologized to me and I do too. He’s a gentleman in doing what he did and I respect that more than anyone else and that he didn’t lie and didn’t lie in that conversation, it’s all left.”

The song has a very special part, as is already known, to the Colombian, where it says:You are 37 years old and still unable to mature. Respect is something money can’t buy. Do you realize that getting rich in the end doesn’t matter? If your goals to achieve them are only material.

