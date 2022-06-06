Shakira’s sister tells how the singer became after her split from Gerard Pique

An emotional break up is never easy, let alone happen after 12 years together and having two children together. Now, after announcing the end of their relationship, Shakira s Effects They will face a legal battle as calmly as possible for custody of their children, as they themselves expressed in a statement.

Although the singer and footballer did not give more details about their state of mind, one of the sisters of the translator of “Antología”, Lucia Mubarakconfirmed that the ColombianRecoveringAfter being asked about the artist’s condition.

Lucia also told Europe Press that Shakira “out of the country(Spain, where you currently live), Although he thinks he’ll be back soon.

It is believed that Shakira discovered Pique’s infidelity. Photo AFP/Getty Images.

The artist’s sister said these words in Barcelona, ​​where she had traveled from Colombia to see her father, who had a staggering fall last week.

After weeks of crisis rumors that have intensified in recent days, the singer and defender announced their separation this weekend. “Sorry to confirm that we are separatingThey confirmed in a letter signed by both parties.

“For the welfare of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that privacy be respected. Thank you for your understanding,” the former couple added. Shakira and Pique share Milan9 years and Sashafrom 7.

Shakira with her two daughters Milan and Sasha. Photo: Getty Images.

