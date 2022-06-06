Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Mariah Carey Over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Singer Mariah Carey has been sued for copyright infringement on her Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

According to court documents, a musician named Andy Stone claims he co-wrote and recorded a song of the same name in 1989, but never authorized its use.

According to reports in various US media, in a legal appeal filed in Louisiana, the musician alleged that the singer and her co-writer Walter Afanasyev “willfully and willfully participated in a campaign to infringe their copyrights.”

Stone is seeking $20 million in damages for alleged financial losses.

All I Want for Christmas has become the perfect Christmas carol in the United States, so much so that Carrie’s presence is mandatory at the party that New York City organizes annually to kick off the festivities.

The artist, who published the song in 1994, came to star in a musical called The Song every winter between 2014 and 2019, at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.

In 2019, 25 years after its release, the song reached number one in US Internet sales and streaming charts.