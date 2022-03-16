Bad Bunny loses the lawsuit for impersonating “Safaera” and gets only 1% of the profits

Despite the huge success of “Safaera” since its release, the song also caused problems for Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy and Ñengo Flow, taking only 1% of the earnings.

This is due to the lawsuit filed by rapper Missy Elliot, who sued the famous Puerto Rican artist. for using part of his song “Get Ur Freak On” without his consent, which she discovered on her own.

“I must tell you the truth, we don’t monetize it, is that we made some serious mistakes in productionHe stated this in an interview with Jorge Babón “Molosco”, Joel, who composed a part of the hit song that in 2021 was included in the list of the 500 best songs in the history of Rolling Stone magazine.

“He wrote everything, the track, the lyrics, everything”, Joel said about the song that only YouTube exceeds 329 million views.

“Safaera” became a Bad Bunny hit. Part of the album “YHLQMDLG”, Grammy Award Winner for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.

In the legal dispute between the rapper and reggaeton player, Noah Asaad, founder of Remas Entertainment, had to intervene. Lion manages to come to an agreement with Missy Elliott whereby Bad Bunny, Joel, Randy and Ningo Flow will receive only 1% of the song’s total earnings.

In addition to Messi’s suit, AOM Music also denounced the urban artist for using parts of three songs belonging to DJ Playero, however, Bad Bunny claims to have “no knowledge” of this.