March 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tony Costa gets romantic with Evelyn Beltran and dedicates her a nice song

Tony Costa gets romantic with Evelyn Beltran and dedicates her a nice song

Lane Skeldon March 16, 2022 2 min read

I wrote in celebrities The

Tony Costa He became romantic with Evelyn Beltrán and through his social networks dedicated a sweet song to her. The dancer is seen falling in love with his new girlfriend more and more and the Mexican is enjoying all the love he gives her to the fullest.

Despite the intense rumors that the couple were exposed to, in which they confirmed it Tony Costa was unfaithful to the mother of her daughter with Evelyn BeltranThe duo stayed strong. Even as time goes by, they are seen closer than ever, flaunting their love for the four winds.

Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran sparked engagement rumors at the end of 2021, just a few months after the Spaniard split from Adamari Lopez. However, the couple announced their relationship and posed together on social media for the first time in March 2022.

instagram reels

Toni Costa Shows Her Most Romantic Side With Evelyn Beltran

Although both of them flaunt their time together on social networks in a discreet way, the love they have for each other is seen from afar. Through their official Instagram accounts, Toni and Evelyn have shared multiple dates, such as the last Walking in San Francisco.

This time Tony Costa took his tales to post a video of him driving and in the background Soraya’s song “How Beautiful” is heard. The excerpt he shared says:What a beautiful sunrise every morning. How beautiful your eyes are hope. How nice it is to be with people who love you”, in the post he tagged his girlfriend.

Evelyn Beltran He didn’t let Tony Costa’s romantic gesture go unnoticed and shared the dedication to his Instagram Stories. “Good morning,” he wrote, followed by a heart upon waking with his partner’s tender devotion.

Instagram stories

See also  Drake Bell has been arrested for sending harmful materials to the palace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The night that Miss Puerto Rico was crowned the wrong queen

March 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

They attack Miss Universe 2021 to gain weight and she responds with a strong message

March 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

‘Dear Puerto Rico’: Tony Costa traveled to Adamari Lopez’s home country for this reason

March 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Tony Costa gets romantic with Evelyn Beltran and dedicates her a nice song

March 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The Senate approves a bill so there is no time change: what it means | Univision News Politics

March 16, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

WhatsApp will close your account at the end of March for this reason!

March 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The Ajax coach contradicts Alvarez and shows him as the worst player in the trio

March 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis