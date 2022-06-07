It was Gerard Pique who left Shakira saying “El Gordo y la Flaca”

Gerrard Pique He was the one who left Shakira Confirms “El Gordo y la Flaca”… in a report based on a The investigation by Tanya Shari, who is also a personal friend of the singerthe show revealed details about The end of the story of 12 years of love.

“Shakira is in a bad mood because she wasn’t expecting it, even though they had problems when they visited Orlando In January with the children … They were having a problem but he didn’t think it was that important… When they returned to Barcelona, ​​Pique told him: “I’m leaving the house, I want to separate”confirmed to Charry on Univision this afternoon.

According to the Colombian journalist, Shakira offered Pique, at the time, to do couples therapy, but he wouldn’t accept…Charlie too She confirmed that the singer’s mood is so bad that she would have lost a lot of weight for not eating well. Something we saw a few weeks ago in some photos taken in Ibiza, while on vacation with Milan and Shasha.

This story partially coincides which they reckonAs “Mamarazzis” on the podcast who confirmed that Pique was living a few months ago in his single apartment In the center of Barcelona.

But it does not end here, because according to Tanya Shari, Even if they are not legally married, they will have held meetings with lawyers to determine their common assetsand above all the fate of children since then The journalist from El Gordo y la Flaca confirmed that Shakira is planning a vacation for Milan and Sasha in Miami, and possibly a settlement. In that city in the United States.

About infidelity or infidelity according to Tanya, Shakira would never have believed it or not wanted to know, which is why she never decided to hire an investigator.. Also on this topic, El Gordo y la Flaca says that if there are no pictures of Pique with others, it is because he himself buys them from the paparazzi..

Let us remember that last Saturday, by EFE News Agency, Shakira and Pique confirmed their separation… “Sorry to confirm that we are parting. For the well-being of our childrenwhich are our top priorities, We ask for privacy. thanks for understanding”.

Lorena Vazquez, who hosts the “Mamarazzis” podcast with Laura Fa, spoke exclusively with “Despierta América” ​​on Sunday. There he revealed how they discovered that Piqué no longer lived in the family home with Shaq and his sons Milan and Sasha, but in his bachelor apartment, and more, How did they confirm the betrayal of the Barcelona player?.

“The truth is that we started to see that the hours were more and more, and that I also spent nights there, which is when my colleague Laura F. and I started working on this topic.And we find the reason behind this She decided to leave the house because Shakira would have felt very uncomfortable knowing she had an affair that would make him with a little girl from Barcelona.Which we don’t know what kind of relationship you’re maintaining but it seems so Their visits and meetings were frequent and this could upset the singer a lot“This somewhat contradicts the version of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, which confirmed that it was the footballer who decided to separate and leave.

The song that Shakira would have composed for Pique:

