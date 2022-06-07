Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a picture of their daughter Lillipet

Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry Share a new photo of their daughter LilibetAfter celebrating his first birthday.

in the picture The little girl was seen wearing a pale blue dress and a white bow around her signature red hair.

Photo was taken by Miss Harriman It was during a party the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were having at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

A second black and white snapshot shows Meghan Markle holding her daughter in her arms and smiling for the camera.

Criticize

It was an honor to celebrate Lillipet’s 1st birthday with my family and my family! Joy and face painting are everywhere pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu – misanharriman 6 June 2022

Lillipet’s birthday was celebrated on Saturday during the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. According to various sources, the meeting was attended by Mia, Lena and Lucas, sons of Zara Tindall. Besides Savannah and Isla, Peter Phillips daughters.

“It was a beautiful party and had everything you would expect from a kid’s birthday partyA source close to the portal said.

“There was no formal entertainment. The idea was to be very relaxed and informal, so that people would be free to come and go as they liked.”

You may also like:

–Members of the royal family wish a happy birthday to Lillipet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

–Pete Davidson has been arrested for his role as husband to Kim Kardashian’s kids

–Rapper Trouble was shot and killed in an apartment complex in Georgia