It is necessary to promote a culture of caring for the environment and biodiversity

University City, September 26, 2022

“As undergraduates we have to be committed to taking care of the planet, we are still on time, that depends on us and what is better than making a culture of caring for the environment and biodiversity of the academy,” said Gustavo Urquiza Beltran, Dean of the Autonomous State University of Morelos (UAEM).

In the context of the opening of the thirty-third week of research “Dr. J. Félix Frías Sánchez”, the 18th Congress on Biological Sciences and the Fifth Meeting of Students of Natural Sciences, held today in the Emiliano Zapata Hall, the Rector of the University stated that due to the various environmental problems facing the world, it is necessary to promote this culture in all the degrees taught Into the Foundation to help mitigate climate change.

“We should all participate, it should be a cross-cutting subject in UAE study programs and set an example in the field of biological sciences, if we don’t pay attention, we are not going very far,” said the university president.

Research Week is organized every year by the College of Biological Sciences (FCB) of the United Arab Emirates, with the aim of promoting the dissemination of science and informing university students of the research work that undergraduate and graduate students are doing at the United Arab Emirates University. Education (DES) for the Natural Sciences, to which it belongs, in addition to the FCB, the Center for Biological Research (CIB), the Center for Research in Biotechnology (CEIB), the Center for Research in Biodiversity and Conservation (CIByC) and the Jicarero Graduate School (EES).

FCB Director Michele Montrosa-Bresson provided a brief account of the academic achievements of J. Félix Frías Sánchez, who was the state’s first biologist and distinguished undergraduate student, as well as recognizing that these activities are of vital importance to students in terms of publishing and displaying works.

The events of the 33rd Research Week “Dr. J. Félix Frías Sánchez”, the 18th Congress on Biological Sciences and the Fifth Meeting of Students of the Natural Sciences, will be held from 26-29 September and consisted of student presentations, keynote conferences, talks, and a photo and video competition Documentary, presentation of documentaries, among others.

It was the first conference of the day The effect of previous experience on the dominance of the crappie criollo and the invading criminal cichlidwho was responsible for student Estrella García Meritxell, who spoke about her research work evaluating competition for land, food, and sexuality in the Mujara creole, a species endemic to the state of Morelos.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Jose Mario Ordonez Palacios, Academic Secretary of the United Arab Emirates. Maria del Refugio Trego Hernandez, Director of CEIB; Alejandro Garcia Flores, Director, Commercial International Bank; Cristina Martinez Garza, CIByC Secretary, on behalf of Director Elizabeth Arellano Arenas, as well as students, teachers, and researchers.

