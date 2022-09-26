The UAL Medicine Degree was born with “all quality assurances” to respond to the growing demand

Almeria, September 26 (European press) –

The Secretary-General of Universities at the Ministry of University, Research and Innovation, Ramon Herrera, confirmed that the medical degree from the University of Almeria (UAL) begins in this academic year 2022-2023 with “all quality assurances and with all the necessary human and material resources to respond to the great demand that this implies” .

This was revealed during the opening of the first promotion classes of sixty students, a work in which it was also highlighted that with the start of this degree, new research and development groups or institutes would appear that would improve the quality of existing education. Of which.

“Teaching in this matter will result in the growth of research,” he said, expressing his satisfaction with this day, which he described as a “historic milestone” for this institution, its students and the community of Almeria as a whole.

In this context, he pointed out that Almeria Governorate and its university “have been waiting for this moment for a long time, specifically since 2010, the year in which the application of the medical degree was approved.”

In his inaugural address, the Secretary-General of Universities, accompanied by the Regional Delegate for the Development of Education and Universities, Francisco Alonso, and the Regional Delegate for Health and Consumption, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, declared the commitment of the Independent Executive Director, and more specifically of its President, Juanma Moreno, with the implementation of this teaching not only in Almeria, but also in Jaén, because of the benefits involved in the procedure and because of the great demand that exists in both provinces.

He emphasized that the licensing of these studies by the Council responds to the social need to continue to ensure the training of new professionals.

He added, “Andalusia will suffer from the retirement of a very important number of doctors who have dedicated their lives to taking care of our health and providing us with a basic health system for a community,” adding that the students who started their journey this year “will form part of the required succession.”

The licensing process by the Ministry, in the last legislature, began with the release of the positive report in July 2021 before requests for verification of study plans for both university degrees from a press release from the Ministry of University, Research and Innovation.

The administrative process culminated last May with the positive verification report of the medical degree by the Department of Evaluation and Accreditation (DEVA), of the Andalusian Knowledge Agency.

The Council’s Secretary General of Universities praised the “great work and motivation” of UAL President Carmelo Rodriguez, and his entire team for “preparing a study plan that meets the needs.” “I know you worked hard and firmly all this time,” he emphasized.

However, he wanted to make it clear that “the real person responsible for the fact that this degree was finally released is the Almeria community as a whole”.

“It is society that promotes major changes and politicians and managers must keep pace with these changes,” he noted.

Likewise, Ramon Herrera also wanted to extend his thanks to a figure he considered essential in achieving this goal: the president of the College of Physicians at the beginning of the twenty-first century, Dr. Ortega Viñolo.

“His efforts were fundamental to mobilizing a community that began to believe it was necessary and fair for the University of Almeria to obtain a degree in medicine,” he said.

In this confession, Herrera recalled the “strong support” of doctors Manolo Vida and Antonio Hoyt, director and deputy director of Torricardenas Hospital.

New Teaching Ordinance

In his speech, Herrera referred to one of the main axes of action initiated by his department, the approval of a new Teaching Order Ordinance allowing public academic institutions to have new titles “more appropriate to the needs of society and its environment,” he said.

He noted that the draft decree has already been sent to universities and will be discussed in October in a meeting with the deans. The document, which is expected to see the light of day this year, will prioritize the creation of new dual degrees and the implementation of degrees between universities and master’s degrees.