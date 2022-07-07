July 7, 2022

"It is allowed to work together in the democratization of knowledge"

In another chapter of your new DNA book, Andrea Obeid spoke with an undersecretary StreetAnd the Carolina GinzaAbout the 2022 General Science Competition.

From the ministry they aim to Spreading scientific knowledge in society. That is why one of the most important examples is this recently announced activity.

The idea of ​​this initiative is to generate cases from experimentation, so Suggestions that point in this direction will be rewarded. This will be done with rewards of $8, $25 or $50 million pesos for promoting the winning projects.

According to the Undersecretary, this project “allows us to bring people closer to knowledge and Working together to democratize knowledge“.

