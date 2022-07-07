“It is allowed to work together in the democratization of knowledge”

In another chapter of your new DNA book, Andrea Obeid spoke with an undersecretary StreetAnd the Carolina GinzaAbout the 2022 General Science Competition.

From the ministry they aim to Spreading scientific knowledge in society. That is why one of the most important examples is this recently announced activity.

The idea of ​​this initiative is to generate cases from experimentation, so Suggestions that point in this direction will be rewarded. This will be done with rewards of $8, $25 or $50 million pesos for promoting the winning projects.

According to the Undersecretary, this project “allows us to bring people closer to knowledge and Working together to democratize knowledge“.

Read also

Mediamorfosis Chile 2022: “Time to experiment, learn and test the metaverse”



Expedition discovers more than a thousand dinosaur footprints in the north: ‘Chile has no previous record of this size’



Initiative details

Gainza highlighted the background of this competition as their “strategic line” as a ministry. He explained that they see the dissemination of science as “knowledge that is jointly formed”.

“It is built in the field of research, but also through At the community level, organizations. And these conversations are what we want to encourage.”

Under this point, make it clear that legal persons, natural persons, neighborhood associations and social organizations having legal personality can participate in this initiative.

Project Categories

Carolina indicated that they are Three types of projectsSomeone points out,Development of public spaces in the regions (…) consists of organizing exhibitions.”

‘is linked to How do we enhance local knowledge Associated with scientific research, humanities or social sciences. And this becomes part of the cultural identity of the territory.”

It should be noted that the funds awarded from this initiative for the development of space target the regions of Arica, Barinacota, Tarapaca, Aisín, Magallanes and the Chilean Antarctic. “It focuses on the extreme areas that have a lot to show“.

Another category is a category community projects“Through it, they seek to address local problems or seek to generate local knowledge with community members,” the Undersecretary explained.

You can review all the details of this initiative and the requirements for registering projects in the General Science Competition at Official Website.