July 6, 2022

André Lamoglia trains the legs and buttocks with this exercise

Zera Pearson July 6, 2022

    Andre Lamoglia has already shown us that he is at his best with a pose on the beach who bragged about Some chiseled abs who have nothing to envy to his co-star, Manu Rios.

    Currently The actor told on Instagram that he’s starting training again He takes advantage of his days off in Ibiza and he did so by sharing a photo on his Instagram while doing a master workout for strong legs.

    A simple “return” was enough for Andre to put his more than 2.5 million followers on the path the Argentine is determined to get even stronger. The exercise he does in the photo is the dumbbell lunge, an exercise that activates the glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calvesin the same way it activates the inner thigh muscles, the adductor and abductor.

    How to do the dumbbell lunge correctly

    First of all, take a dumbbell in each hand and put your arms close to your body and extend them down. Then step forward and bend the knee of this leg, keeping your body completely erect and perpendicular to the floor as you move. Then step with the leg left behind and so on as many times as the chain requires.

    It is important to avoid swinging as much as possible during the exercise so that you do not lose stability and fall.

