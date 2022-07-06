76% of employees say their company doesn’t care about their safety (istock)

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a new working dynamic from virtual reality; However, long working hours, burnout and mental health are some of the problems arising from this new way of working. According to the Mercer-Marsh study, Colombia is the most hard-working country in Latin Americaby 56%.

Stress combined with domestic responsibilities and worry about the local and global political, social and economic landscape can negatively affect mental and physical health, leading to elevated levels of anxiety and depression, poor sleep, and increased fatigue, among others.

Juan Carlos BenalusaCountry Manager for WeWork Columbia explained the phenomenon: “Workplace well-being affects all aspects of working life, and employees expect their companies to foster an environment that meets their needs and allows them to perform at their best.” He also confirmed that the company monitors the health and safety of its members. “We continue to take steps to improve our spaces and services, in order to ensure that we can all carry on with our missions without worry,” he added.

Yes good 76% of employees say their company doesn’t care about their well-being, “Fortunately, many companies now realize the severity of the problem,” Benaluza said. He noted that there are opportunities to improve the situation “at the level of technology and infrastructure, so that companies can allow their employees to work from where they feel comfortable and happy.”

The company highlighted five strategies to improve employee mental health and reduce burnout:

1- Initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion: A survey conducted by Willis Towers Watson in mid-2021 among employers around the world revealed that these initiatives are necessary to address employee well-being for 60% of those questioned.

2. Encourage employees: Taking more time off is essential to promoting work-life balance.

3. Salary Increase: Better wages lead to greater job satisfaction. High job insecurity and very low wages increase the potential for stress.

4. Mental health care: A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 39% of companies have made changes to their health plans to expand access to mental health services.

5. Creative environments: Some notable initiatives are to install a flexible work policy, and provide spaces in which employees can feel comfortable, have fun and even take naps during the day or on “days without meetings”. This is to give employees more time to focus on work and allow them more control over their schedules.

This is how unemployment goes in Colombia

On July 1, the National Administrative Statistics Service (Dane) revealed Colombia’s unemployment figures for the March-May 2022 quarter. Overall, the country has done well on the matter, with the percentage dropping compared to the same period last year.

for May 2022, The unemployment rate is 10.6%, the global participation rate is 63.8%, and the employment rate is 57.0%.. In the same month the previous year, those rates were 15.2%, 61.4%, and 52.1%, respectively, Dane reported.

He also confirmed that the unemployment rate in the total of 13 cities and metropolitan areas was 11.0%, the global participation rate was 65.1%, and the employment rate was 57.9%. In the same month of 2021, they were 16.5%, 63.7%, and 53.2%, respectively.

Read on: