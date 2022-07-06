The Ministry of Science opened two invitations worth more than 112 thousand million dollars

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Two calls opened for $112,924 million from the System of Public Royalties (SGR), which are part of Biennial Plan 2021-2022 “Knowledge for All”It aims to support the social and economic revitalization of all state lands.

These are invitations to basic sciences, for $30 billion; s Enhancing innovation capabilities of the regional business fabric for $82,924 million. Both are addressed to the entities of the National System of Science, Technology and Innovation -SNCTI.

“We are meeting the needs of Colombians with two new calls designed to transform the land of science, technology and innovation; addressing their problems, needs and opportunities. We want to contribute to the generation of knowledge and capabilities in basic science and space science, to enhance the process of building scientific knowledge in the country, as well as its potential applications.” Science Minister Tito Christian.

He added that it seeks to “innovate in the productive sectors to generate high value-added goods and services, to enhance the business sector.”

Calls will be open until Friday, July 29, 2022 at 4:00 pm. Terms of reference can be found on the ministry’s website.