Is your flight delayed? Notice what you have to do

At the height of the summer holidays, the rate of delays, cancellations and postponements of flights rises. Here we’ll list what you should do if any of this happens with your trip. Take note to take all precautions!

Don’t Get Caught: Have you seen The Terminal, the movie starring Tom Hanks? Well, we’re not talking about such an extreme case, but you can prevent stranded at the airport. Pre-check the status of your flight from your home or hotel. If it is delayed, canceled or postponed, you may be notified on the official channels.

Go to the settings: If you are already at the airport, the main thing is to go to one of the counters and ask for personal attention. However, if there is a lot of demand, you can call the airline and they may respond to you over the phone rather than in person.

good behavior: It is true that inconvenience caused by delay, delay or postponement can inconvenience anyone, but it is also true that airline employees are not responsible. Speak politely and it will be easier to solve the problem.

In the evening: No law allows this, but travelers can ask the airline to accommodate them or give them a voucher to spend the night in a hotel, if the cancellation is overnight. They may not only offer you accommodation but also support for meals and transportation.

Recovery: The US Department of Transportation guarantees that you have the right to a refund of the cost of the ticket if the cancellation or delay is significant. Please note this.