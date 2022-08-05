August 5, 2022

Walmart begins round of layoffs in the US – NBC7 San Antonio

Zera Pearson August 5, 2022 2 min read

NEW YORK – US media reported on Wednesday that retail giant Walmart, the largest US employer, has begun a round of layoffs, just one week after it slashed its business forecast as a result of inflation.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted that departures are concentrated in corporate headquarters and other corporate offices as part of a restructuring affecting many departments.

According to the newspaper, citing an anonymous source, about 200 jobs have been cut.

Walmart did not provide a figure, but in a statement sent to the CNBC chain it confirmed that there are layoffs as part of this restructuring, although it also stressed that, in parallel, it is hiring parts of its business that are growing.

The company said its earnings this year will be affected by inflation

The layoffs come after the company admitted last week that its profits will be affected this year as a result of inflation.

Walmart said it is being forced to cut prices for costumes and other items to make ends meet in the face of a lack of sales.

According to the company, consumers have cut back on spending in many areas due to rising food and fuel prices.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the United States, having at the beginning of this year had about 1.7 million workers out of a total of 2.3 million worldwide.

Many of its employees are hired by the hour, but the company also has thousands of permanent positions at its headquarters and other offices.

