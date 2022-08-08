California regulator accuses Tesla of misleading consumers

Organizer California The company accused Tesla from misleading consumers about driver assistance systems and filing a lawsuit that could prevent the automaker fromAmerican media reported that mobile phone companies sell their production in the state.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said in its file that Tesla They announced their technology Autopilot s independent driving More capable than they already are, according to the paper Los Angeles Times.

Is Tesla misleading consumers?

The suit filed July 28 in court before the Office of Administrative Hearings says the company has “made or published false or misleading statements that are not based on facts.”

the cars Tesla The DMV said they have never “and cannot now operate as self-driving vehicles”. California.

The organizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from France Press agency.

.’s website Tesla He describes the autopilot as having “full self-driving capability”.

“All the driver has to do is get in your car and tell you where to go,” he says. “If you don’t tell him anything, the car will look at your schedule and take you there as a supposed destination.”

Judgment in favor of the organizer California It could have serious consequences for the electric car manufacturer, including the possible revocation of licenses that allow it Tesla to manufacture or sell their cars in the state, depending on times.

But a DMV spokesperson told the newspaper that the agency will already be targeting Tesla Better educate drivers about your self-driving vehicles and recognize the limitations of your technology.

vehicles Tesla Equipped with self-driving software Involved in 273 accidents in the United States, According to a June report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is investigating the automaker.

In June, the owner TeslaBillionaire Elon Musk has highlighted the importance of fully autonomous driving and stated that without it his company’s value would be “close to zero”. (France Press agency)

