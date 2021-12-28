December 28, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Is Angela Aguilar the neighbor of Kim Kardashian? We show you his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

Is Angela Aguilar the neighbor of Kim Kardashian? We show you his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

Lane Skeldon December 28, 2021 2 min read

It’s no secret that Angela Aguilar Surrounded by luxuries since she was young, she has always stood out for her great looks but now, one of the most relevant artists in current music, has shown big house where he lives with his father, Baby Aguilar For several years in the exclusive area of AngelsAnd California.

Next, we tell you the details of the beautiful Aguilar family home, where he lives Angela With his brothers Leonardo and Jose Emiliano, as well as with his mother Annelies Alvarez Alcala.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Belinda owes the Mexican Treasury $350,000 in taxes and has one month to appear | Famous

December 27, 2021 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Kate del Castillo. This was his controversial reaction in the family video

December 27, 2021 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Thalia surprises her with an amazing look at Christmas on Instagram | Photo

December 27, 2021 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Central banks are more profitable than ever’: Mexican businessman urges ditching fiat money for bitcoin

December 28, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Is Angela Aguilar the neighbor of Kim Kardashian? We show you his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

December 28, 2021 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Registrations for Unne are closed and will open again in February

December 28, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“He knows he’s going to suffer, we’ll beat him up”

December 28, 2021 Cassandra Curtis