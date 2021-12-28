Is Angela Aguilar the neighbor of Kim Kardashian? We show you his luxurious mansion in Los Angeles

It’s no secret that Angela Aguilar Surrounded by luxuries since she was young, she has always stood out for her great looks but now, one of the most relevant artists in current music, has shown big house where he lives with his father, Baby Aguilar For several years in the exclusive area of AngelsAnd California.

Next, we tell you the details of the beautiful Aguilar family home, where he lives Angela With his brothers Leonardo and Jose Emiliano, as well as with his mother Annelies Alvarez Alcala.

Related news

What mansion does Ángela Aguilar live in and how much does it cost?

During a conversation with Golden Scorpion, Pepe Aguilar revealed that he lived for two years in the gated community of Hidden Hills in California. He even revealed that his neighbors include Kim kardashianAnd weekend, among other great American celebrities.

Related news

According to MughnimerchantThe mansion is valued at $2,225,000 and is a two-story ranch-style residence consisting of five bedrooms, an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, master room and TV room.

Off the grounds there is its own private terrace with a pool, spa area, extensive green areas and even a stable where the Águilar family keeps four horses, since the rest are on a farm in Mexico. As a curious fact, Vicente Fernandez gave a horse to a translator “tell me how you want“.

moreover, Angela Aguilar He collects on his wall recordings of different singers, pictures of his family, reproductions of famous works by artists such as Frida KahloWhile the wall near his bed is decorated with letters Joaquin SabinaYour favorite composer. In addition, the room has armchairs and a mini piano.

As if that wasn’t enough, the house Angela Aguilar It has a robust safety device at its entrances, allowing photographers to be kept away from celebrities while keeping them safe.

What is the level of studies of Angela Aguilar?

Although not much is mentioned about the singer’s studies, it is known that in 2021 the daughter of Baby Aguilar started last year at a high school in California, where we remember that Angela Aguilar combines her studies with her musical preparation.

Follow us Google News and get the best information.



aesc