What is the relationship between Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solis?

Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solis They became great exponents of Mexican music, but in different time periods, the latter dying at an early age. By having the same last name, many believe they have a family bond, in addition to the fact that they both know how to have a passion for singing from a young age.

Who is Marco Antonio Solis?

Born on December 29, 1959 in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, El Buki began his career when he was just 10 years old when he and his cousin formed the duo Los Hermanitos Solís. They quickly entered the art world with their debut on “Siempre en domingo” and recorded their first solo album.

It was in 1972 when they signed with a record company and their name was changed to “Los Bukis”, a duet that years later became a multi-member group. They were so successful that they recorded multiple albums, won a Diamond Record, and several Billboard Awards for Best Latin Group between 1982 and 1995.

The band disbanded in 1996 and Marco Antonio Solis She decided to become a soloist. At that time, he already had great fame in Latin America and the United States, so it was not difficult for him to take off his career: he released his first album “In full flight” and in less than a week sold half a million units, she managed to occupy the main places in the List of Latin American topics on Billboard in the North American country.

El Buki, who is 61 years old today, has a very strong career and has collaborated with successful artists such as Marisela, David Bisbal, Enrique Iglesias, Juan Gabriel, Camila, Roberto Carlos, Miguel Bosé and more. He still has a long history and is constantly working on new projects to surprise his fans.

Who is Javier Solis?

Gabriel Syria Levario was born on September 1, 1931 in Mexico City and at the beginning of his career he decided to call himself by his stage name: Javier Solis. His passion for music started in school when he participated in school events, but he had to drop out of the fifth grade to help his family financially, so he had jobs as a baker and a car wash.

However, the Mexican did not put his dreams aside and at the same time sang in restaurants, arenas or festivals, places where he began to be famous for his ranchero. His fame came in 1955 when a friend from the environment introduced him to Felipe Valdes Lille, artistic director of Discos Columbia de México, who offered him his first contract to record an album.

Since then, Javier Solis has started touring countries in Latin America and the United States, achieving incredible success wherever he goes. He is considered a “Mexican gallo” along with Pedro Infante and Jorge Negret, and he even met elite artists such as Frank Sinatra with whom he did not collaborate, but admired each other.

Marco Antonio Solis and Javier Solis are not family members And they were not so lucky to meet or match, because the latter died at a very young age. Bolero King Ranchero entered Santa Elena Hospital in Mexico City in 1966 for gallbladder surgery, but his health deteriorated within days and he died of acute myocardial infarction at the age of 34. Do you think they were family?