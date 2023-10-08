October 8, 2023

Iris Chacko – UNCAUS presents its first journal of basic and applied sciences: Internal Sciences

October 8, 2023

With the thematic theme “Food”, this new magazine will be presented on Monday, October 9 at 9 a.m. at the Chaco Austral Business School (ENCA), located in the city of Resistencia.

On October 9, 2023, the first issue of “Ciencia Interior”, the scientific publishing journal of basic and applied sciences, will be officially published. From the National University of Chaco Austral, published by the same publishing house. It will be held at 9 a.m., at the Austral Chaco School of Government and Business (ENCA), located on Avenida Rivadavia No. 640 in the city of Resistencia, Chaco.

This semi-annual electronic magazine aims to publish the results of original and unpublished research corresponding to these areas of knowledge and to publish activities related to the field of teaching and university counseling.

It is led by Dr. Miguel Ángel Laborde, director of the journal, researcher, university professor with extensive experience, former Vice President for Technology Affairs at CONICET, and member of the Board of Directors of the field of Agricultural Sciences and Engineering.

In collaboration with the Editorial Committee of Ciencia Interior, this first issue dealing with the thematic axis “Food” has been created, in which various scientific articles will reflect on the current knowledge production carried out in various laboratories, research centers and public universities in the interior of the country and UNCAUS itself.

The mission of this joint work is to be able to unify knowledge and put it at the service of society.

