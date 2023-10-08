“I’m lucky because I love exercising,” Hilary Duff says.

I’m lucky because I love exercising, says Hilary Duff (Bang Showbiz).

Hilary Duff feels “lucky” because she loves exercising.

The 36-year-old star, who has four-year-old Banks Violet and two-year-old Mae James with husband Matthew Koma, as well as 11-year-old Luca with Mike Comrie, revealed that she places a lot of importance on her. To your health.

The blonde beauty told E! News:

“You have to make it a priority for you and your health. I had to change the way I thought about it and not say: -This is for my body. This is to look good. I had to say: -No, this is to be good on the inside for my family. It’s not just about what’s going on over there.” It’s about what happens to your mind.

Hillary doesn’t pressure herself to exercise.

But unlike many people, the actress really loves to exercise.

Hillary commented:

“It feels liberating.” My body is changing. It’s very important to listen to that and stay still sometimes as well. We’re so connected and there’s constant noise, so it’s very important to recharge our batteries in a relaxing way.’

Earlier this year, Hilary revealed that her new fitness plan has made a “huge difference” to how she feels.

The actress explained that she has really felt the benefits of her active lifestyle, which includes playing tennis with her husband.

She told Shape magazine:

“I really like this escape and this little break.” It’s a really complicated game, and it’s hard to think about other things while playing. It kind of drowns out all the buzz in my head.

Hilary even hired a personal trainer to achieve her fitness goals.

I would never exercise alone. I could go for a walk by myself or take a class by myself, but I would never run or jog.