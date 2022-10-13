Invitation to the Forensic Science Conference

The Academic Unit of Law (UAD) of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) will hold the 12th International Conference on Forensic Sciences, focused on the search for missing persons, said Maria de Jesus González Venegas, medical-legal expert and research professor at the institute. UAD in forensic medicine.

He explained that the focus in this edition derives from the fact that it is an issue that “affects the state level, where there are many missing persons”.

This conference will take place from October 25-27 and will feature important lectures with international, national and local speakers, and experts in the field of disappearances, such as David Ozuna.

Registration for this conference will open from Thursday, October 13, and interested parties can access through a QR code or directly on the website http://www.congresocienciasforenses.mx/ where the full program of conferences and workshops is to do so.

In the event that no interested party reaches a certain quota, they will be able to attend without issue, as the conversations will be free and open to the public.

While the workshops will have a cost, as the materials used are paid, they are limited to 30 participants.

In addition, there will be a shelf selling forensic and tracing books and works by the unit’s teachers.

Reports