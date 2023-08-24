Invitation to participate in the “Social Sciences Teaching Lab”

From the annexes of the Higher Teacher Training Institutes No. 3 and No. 8, the entire teaching community of San Martin and Junín de los Andes is invited to participate in the Social Science Teaching Laboratory. Read and write to learn.

It is an open, free continuing teacher training space for primary and secondary teachers interested in rethinking social science teaching and in creating, inventing and producing new resources for their teaching.

This lab will be coordinated by teachers Yanina Syed and Josefina Aroy. Which will be held at 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, on Saturday 23/09; 9/30 and 7/10 at ISFD No. 3 located in Tte. Colonel Perez 524, SMAndes. Those interested should send an email requesting registration in the space and including their details (full name, ID card, school they work) to [email protected] or [email protected]

