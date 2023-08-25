A researcher from the University of Chile receives the National Prize for Exact Sciences 2023 « Diario y Radio Universidad Chili





Jaime San Martin, Civil Mathematics Engineer and Academician of Casa de Bello, was selected, among other attributes, for his outstanding ability to train mathematicians and his leadership in the creation of infrastructure at the national level. Thursday, August 24, 2023 7:33 p.m

The Ministry of Education and the Evaluation Committee of the National Prize for Exact Sciences 2023 unanimously decided to award the award to the student Civil mathematician Jaime San Martin. San Martin plays the role Researcher at the Center for Mathematical Modeling and academic at the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (FCFM) of the University of Chile He taught classes in the field of measurement theory at the same university. The jury that evaluated the applicants for the 2023 National Prize for Exact Sciences consisted of the Rector of the University of Chile, Rosa Davies; the President of the Federico Santa Maria Technical University, Juan Yuz; President of the Chilean Academy of Sciences, María Cecilia Hidalgo Tapia; And for the National Exact Sciences Prize 2021, Monica Rubio. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Aysen Echeverri, along with the Minister of Education, Nicholas Cataldo, who stated that The winner was selected based on his professional development and contributions to scientific research and publication that he carried out in the country and abroad.. “We consider your excellence and international recognition in the field of possibilities, His mathematical results gave a new theoretical framework to a number of other scientific disciplines as well. Likewise, its outstanding ability to train mathematicians and its leadership in the creation of infrastructure at the national level, such as the National Laboratory for High Performance Computing (NLHPC) and the Astroinformatics Laboratory of the Center for Mathematical Modeling (CMM) of the FCFM, was evaluated by the University of Chile,” said Cataldo. . Monica Rubio, winner of the 2021 National Prize for Exact Sciences, confirmed that this is the case Witness to the “tremendous work, passion and dedication” that San Martin has put into his work all these years. “I think the fact that he has developed and trained a whole group of high-level mathematicians, the international recognition he enjoys and his contribution to the country, makes him very deserving of this award,” he said. See also Submitting the results of admission to medicine In the same way, the President of the Chilean Academy of Sciences, María Cecilia Hidalgo Tapia, highlighted that “to see the quality of our applicants in this case, because people of all ages doing sciences at the level of excellence in Chile it fills us all with pride.” For his part, Jaime San Martin, winner of the National Prize for Exact Sciences for the year 2023, expressed his happiness and pride in receiving all the words from the jury, He thanked his family, friends and institutions that believe in science and emphasized that the prize is not for him alone, because it is in fact owned by many people, including his professors.. “Teachers are the most important people in my life, except for my family. Of the teachers that I had in Kindergarten He said that the one I got while doing my PhD is a great career. Thus, San Martín thanked the University of Chile and the university system, stating that the country “has great capital there, and it must be strengthened.”

