Invalid licenses for undocumented people in Florida – NBC Orlando (31)

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) warned this Wednesday that it will “strictly enforce” anti-immigrant legislation SB 1718.

FLHSMV’s executive director, Dave Kerner, said a list of the types of out-of-state driver’s licenses that are no longer valid in Florida under SB 1718, which took effect Jan. 1, was posted on FLHSMV’s website last July.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and violates our laws should not have a government-issued ID that allows them to access government-sponsored services and other benefits provided to legal residents,” Florida’s governor said. , Ron DeSantis, reported in

SB 1718 prohibits the issuance of driver’s licenses to anyone who does not provide proof of legal presence in the United States and specifies that out-of-state driver’s licenses issued exclusively to undocumented immigrants are invalid in Florida.

As stated therein List published on the Internet Licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont are no longer valid.

According to Kerner, SB 1718 supports the two main goals of the agency he leads: “To improve national security and deter crime… Florida will not provide incentives to undocumented immigrants, while reminding criminals and planners who cross our national border illegally. Florida should not be their destination of choice.” He added.

Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gary House II noted that driver’s license enforcement “ensures that the people we meet are who they say they are and that they are welcome to experience all that the state has to offer.”

The report cautions that the list of invalid licenses in Florida is subject to change through periodic updates due to revisions to driver’s license requirements in other states.

SB 1718 is considered one of the toughest on illegal immigration in the United States and was promoted by DeSantis, who is running in the Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis has made the fight against illegal immigration the work of his campaign.

The law, which has already been sued by civil organizations, makes it a crime to transport people who entered the country without federal inspection to Florida.

Among other features, it forces companies with more than 25 workers to use an official immigration status verification program under penalty of fines and loss of license.