JetBlue announces two new routes to Puerto Rico – Metro Puerto Rico

Airline Jet Blue Its service between Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina and Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan and Tampa International Airport (TPA) and Rafael Hernandez International in Florida was officially announced today, Thursday. Airport in Aguadilla (BQN).

Both airlines landed on the island for the first time, bringing high-quality flights to Puerto Rico at low fares.

Currently, in Puerto Rico, Jet Blue It operates an average of 37 departures per day from Puerto Rico to San Juan, one of its main cities, as well as Aguadilla and Ponce. With the introduction of Raleigh, JetBlue will now offer service between Puerto Rico and 12 cities in the US and the Caribbean.

In San Juan, Jet Blue Further developing its Focus City strategy. With this new route to Raleigh, JetBlue will now operate nonstop service between San Juan and 12 destinations, offering an average of 31 daily departures from San Juan.

Schedule between Raleigh (RDU) and San Juan (SJU).

*Times may vary

RDU-SJU flight #2929

SJU-RDU flight #2930

8:55 am – 12:34 am

1:45 pm – 5:22 pm

New service launched to Aguadilla

JetBlue’s new service to Aguadilla brings a new option to a route that currently has limited competition. With this new introduction to Tampa, JetBlue will operate up to 5 daily departures from Aguadilla by 2023.

Schedule between Tampa (TPA) and Aguadilla (BQN).

*Times may vary

TPA-BQN Flight #2768

BQN-TPA Flight #2769

11:59 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

3:45 PM – 6:40 PM

